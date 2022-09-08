IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2022 announced. Check link, steps to download here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2022 announced. Check link, steps to download here2 min read . 06:04 PM IST
- Candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 can now check their results on the official website- www.ibps.in.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2022 today, 8 September, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 can now check their results on the official website- www.ibps.in.
Aspirants who appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 on 7, 13 and 14 August can now check their results and start preparing for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2022 scheduled to be held on 1 October, 2022.
Candidates who were waiting for their IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) Result for the prelims exam can check RRB Clerk Prelims Result which is now announced officially on www.ibps.in.
The candidates can check their IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 by logging in with their registration number or roll number and password/date of birth. The IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 with their qualifying status has been uploaded on the official website.
The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2022 and the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2022 will be announced by IBPS by the third week of September.
The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains (Final) Result 2022 is scheduled to be declared on 1 January, 2023.
To check IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk), a candidate must know the following details:
-Registration Number/Roll Number of the candidate
-Date of Birth/Password
The steps to check IBPS RRB 2022 Office Assistant (Clerk) Prelims exam result are mentioned below:
-Visit the official website of IBPS @ibps.in or click on the Official RRB Clerk Result Link which is mentioned above.
-On the homepage, click on the notification reading- “Click to Download Online Mains Exam Result for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistants".
-Enter your registration number, password and captcha code to check your IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022.
-The IBPS RRB Clerk Result will be displayed on the screen. Download your IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result.
-Take a printout for future reference.
