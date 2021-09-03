IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result announced. Check on ibps.in1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2021, 08:26 PM IST
- Results have been update on the official site - ibps.in
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result for the recruitment exams conducted for the post of office assistants of clerks in the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).
Those who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official site — ibps.in.
How to access results
- Visit - https://ibps.in/
- Click on the link ‘IBPS RRB Result’
- You will be directed to a new page
- Fill credentials and see the result
