OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result announced. Check on ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result for the recruitment exams conducted for the post of office assistants of clerks in the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). 

Those who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official site — ibps.in.

How to access results

- Visit - https://ibps.in/

- Click on the link ‘IBPS RRB Result’

- You will be directed to a new page

- Fill credentials and see the result

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout