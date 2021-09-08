IBPS RRB office assistants results declared. How to check score card on ibps.in

IBPS RRB office assistants results declared. How to check score card on ibps.in1 min read . 05:52 PM IST
- IBPS RRB Group B Office Assistants results are updated on the official site of the institute - www.ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the result of Group B office assistants. The results are updated on the official site of the institute - www.ibps.in.
