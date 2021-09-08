Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IBPS RRB office assistants results declared. How to check score card on ibps.in

IBPS RRB office assistants results declared. How to check score card on ibps.in

Premium
IBPS RRB Group B Office Assistants Results
1 min read . 05:52 PM IST Livemint

  • IBPS RRB Group B Office Assistants results are updated on the official site of the institute - www.ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the result of Group B office assistants. The results are updated on the official site of the institute - www.ibps.in.   

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the result of Group B office assistants. The results are updated on the official site of the institute - www.ibps.in.   

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!