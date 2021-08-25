Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS RRB PO result 2021 announced; know Mains exam expected dates

IBPS RRB PO result 2021 announced; know Mains exam expected dates

IBPS RRB exam 2021: Candidates who took the exam can check their results at the official website ibps.in
1 min read . 10:46 AM IST Livemint

IBPS RRB PO result 2021: Candidates can check results at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result for the RRB PO exam 2021. The IMBS had conducted the PO exam between August 1 and August 7.

Candidates who took the exam can check their results at the official website ibps.in.

The RRB PO exam comprises 40 questions for a total of 80 marks.

IBPS RRB PO result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on “Click here to view your result status of Online Preliminary Exam for BPS CRP-RRBs-X officer Scale-I"

Step 3: Enter your registration no, roll number, password, DOB (DD-MM-YY)

Step 4: The IBPS RRB Clerk Result will appear on screen.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the IBPS RRB PO Main exam soon. Dates of IBPS RRB PO Main will be announced in August-end or September-start.

IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive to the posts of Group “A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

