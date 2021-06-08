IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). It has invited applications to fill over 10,000 vacancies in Group A and Group B level. The online examination for the advertised posts is scheduled (tentative) to be held in August and September/October 2021.

The interviews for recruitment of officers under the same process will be held in November 2021. Candidates aspiring to join any of the RRBs (list given in the detailed notification) are required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs-X).

Application process has begun and the last date for form submission is June 28.

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification available on the official website — https://www.ibps.in/

Also Read | Air Force Recruitment 2021: Notification out, registration begins. Full details

Here are some important details

Educational Qualifications

For office assistant (Multipurpose): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent (A) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s. (B) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.

For officer scale-I (Assistant Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. However, for this post, preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy.

Age

For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager): 21-40 years

For Officer Scale- II (Manager): 21-32 years

For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager): 18-30 years

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 18-28 years

Important Dates

On-line registration: June 8 to June 28

Payment of Application Fees: June 8 to June 28

Download of call letters for pre exam training: July 9

Conduct of Pre-Exam training: July 19 to 25

How to apply

A candidate can apply for the post of office assistant and can also apply for the post of officer. However, candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre.

Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees/intimation charges separately for each post.

Candidates can apply online only. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Visit - www.ibps.in

Click on the Home Page to open the link CRP for RRBs

Click on 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs OFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)

or

'CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)'

Candidates will have to click on 'CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION' to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.