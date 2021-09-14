The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the call letters released for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-II and III). Candidates can download the letters by visiting the official website of the board — ibps.in. Call letters will be available on the site till 25 September. Candidates are advised to download the letters before this date.

How to download call letters

Go to - ibps.in

Click on - Download Your Online Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-X-Officers Scale II&III

At login page, enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.

Internet-based call letter download depends on various factors like internet speed, large number of applicants trying to download the letters at the same time etc.

Therefore, if you are not able to download the call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.

Where to get registration and password

Registration number and password are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him.

Candidate should ensure that the date of birth is same as s/he had entered at the time of registration. Candidate can refer the application print for the date of birth entered by him or her. The date of Birth should be entered in DD-MM-YY format.

