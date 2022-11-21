The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online registration process to apply for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XII) today, 21 November. Candidates who are interested and have not filled up their forms yet can visit the official website ibps.in.

It is to be noted that the online fee payment window will also close today. Candidates can apply for only one position at a time. If anyone applies for multiple positions, their candidature will be rejected, the official notice has warned.

“Candidates seeking age relaxation will be required to submit necessary certificate(s) in original/ copies at the time of Interview and at any subsequent stage of the recruitment process as required by IBPS/ Participating Bank(s)," reads the notification.

Read the official notification by clicking here

Vacancies

IBPS aims to fill up a total of 710 vacancies with the exams they will conduct this time.

In this 44 vacancies are for the post of I.T. Officer (Scale-I), 516 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), 25 for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), 10 for Law Officer (Scale I), 15 for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and 100 for Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Important dates

The online Preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on 24 December or 31 December.

The Main exam is scheduled to be held in 29 January 2023.

The result will be declared in February 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 30 years as on 1 November 2022.

Educational Qualification

I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & 3 Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level or Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

Application fees

The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD are required to pay the fee of ₹175, whereas ₹850 is applicable to all others categories.

How to register for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022

-Visit the official website ibps.in

-Click on SO (CRP SPL-XII) application link

-Register and proceed with the application process

-Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit

-Take a printout for future reference