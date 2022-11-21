IBPS SO 2022: Application process to end today. Check details here3 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 02:33 PM IST
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online registration process to apply for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XII) today, 21 November. Candidates who are interested and have not filled up their forms yet can visit the official website ibps.in.