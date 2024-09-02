Hello User
'IC814' web series content row: IB Ministry summons Netflix Content Head

Livemint

  • Netflix Content Head has been summoned tomorrow by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over the 'IC814' web series content row

Amid the ongoing 'IC814' web series content row, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has summoned the Netflix Content Head tomorrow, said sources.

'IC 814', a webseries on the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight by Pakistan-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.

The web series is directed by Anunbhav Sinha and is inspired by the book Flight Into Fear: The Captain's Story', written by Devi Sharan, the captain of the flight and journalist Srinjoy Chowdhury.

(Keep checking for more updates)

