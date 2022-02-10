OPEN APP
ICAI CA final result 2021 declared. Check on icai.org
ICAI CA Final Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA). 

Candidates can check results on the official website – icai.org.

The exams were conducted in an offline mode. The Foundation exams were conducted on December 13,15,17 and 19. 

Final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 and December 19. 

The exams were held in offline mode across more than 190 districts in the country.

 

