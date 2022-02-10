Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ICAI CA final result 2021 declared. Check on icai.org

ICAI CA final result 2021 declared. Check on icai.org

ICAI CA final result
1 min read . 04:24 PM IST Livemint

  • Final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 and 19

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

ICAI CA Final Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA). 

ICAI CA Final Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA). 

Candidates can check results on the official website – icai.org.

Candidates can check results on the official website – icai.org.

– https://icaiexam.icai.org/icai_results/index.php – 

– https://icaiexam.icai.org/icai_results/index.php – 

The exams were conducted in an offline mode. The Foundation exams were conducted on December 13,15,17 and 19. 

The exams were conducted in an offline mode. The Foundation exams were conducted on December 13,15,17 and 19. 

Final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 and December 19. 

Final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 and December 19. 

The exams were held in offline mode across more than 190 districts in the country.

The exams were held in offline mode across more than 190 districts in the country.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!