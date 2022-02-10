ICAI CA final result 2021 declared. Check on icai.org

ICAI CA final result 2021 declared. Check on icai.org1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
- Final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 and 19
ICAI CA Final Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA).
Candidates can check results on the official website – icai.org.
– https://icaiexam.icai.org/icai_results/index.php –
The exams were conducted in an offline mode. The Foundation exams were conducted on December 13,15,17 and 19.
Final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 and December 19.
The exams were held in offline mode across more than 190 districts in the country.
