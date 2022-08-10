ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: June results likely today; here's how to check

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: June results likely today; here's how to check1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Students can download June Foundation results 2022 from the official website of ICAI i.e. icai.nic.in.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Students can download June Foundation results 2022 from the official website of ICAI i.e. icai.nic.in.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Foundation result of June 2022 on 10 August. Students can download the June Foundation results 2022 from the official website of ICAI i.e. icai.nic.in. The time of the results is not mentioned.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Foundation result of June 2022 on 10 August. Students can download the June Foundation results 2022 from the official website of ICAI i.e. icai.nic.in. The time of the results is not mentioned.
The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in, ICAI official notification said.
The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in, ICAI official notification said.
Here's how to check CA Foundation June 2022 results:
Here's how to check CA Foundation June 2022 results:
Visit the official website of ICAI examination - icai.nic.in.
Visit the official website of ICAI examination - icai.nic.in.
Click on the CA Foundation result June 2022 link
Click on the CA Foundation result June 2022 link
Login into the ICAI portal by entering PIN number and date of birth or application number
Login into the ICAI portal by entering PIN number and date of birth or application number
The CA Foundation result June 2022 will appear on the screen
The CA Foundation result June 2022 will appear on the screen
Download the results and save the scorecard for future reference.
Download the results and save the scorecard for future reference.
The CA Foundation exams for June session were conducted on 24, 26,28 and 30 June. The exams were held in two shifts. Paper I and II were conducted in the first shift, i.e. 2 pm to 5 pm while Paper III and Paper IV were conducted in the second shift between 2 pm and 4 pm.
The CA Foundation exams for June session were conducted on 24, 26,28 and 30 June. The exams were held in two shifts. Paper I and II were conducted in the first shift, i.e. 2 pm to 5 pm while Paper III and Paper IV were conducted in the second shift between 2 pm and 4 pm.
ICAI also announced that the results of the PQC Examination - Information systems audit [ISA] assessment test is also likely to be declared today.
ICAI also announced that the results of the PQC Examination - Information systems audit [ISA] assessment test is also likely to be declared today.
Students who clear the CA Foundation exam can then fill out the CA Intermediate exam form. As per Careers360, the exam form will roll out today and the last date to submit the exam form is 31 August.
Students who clear the CA Foundation exam can then fill out the CA Intermediate exam form. As per Careers360, the exam form will roll out today and the last date to submit the exam form is 31 August.
Meanwhile, as per the ICAI's official website, the Intermediate course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 9, 2022, and Group 2 will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2022. The final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022, and Group 2 will be conducted on November 10, 12, 14, and 16, 2022.
Meanwhile, as per the ICAI's official website, the Intermediate course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 9, 2022, and Group 2 will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2022. The final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022, and Group 2 will be conducted on November 10, 12, 14, and 16, 2022.
The international taxation- assessment test will be conducted on November 1 and 3, 2022 and the insurance and risk management technical examination for Modules 1 to 5 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022.
The international taxation- assessment test will be conducted on November 1 and 3, 2022 and the insurance and risk management technical examination for Modules 1 to 5 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022.
No examination is scheduled on 8th November 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday; being a compulsory (gazetted) central government holiday.
No examination is scheduled on 8th November 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday; being a compulsory (gazetted) central government holiday.