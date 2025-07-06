ICAI CA May Results 2025: CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final exam results OUT on icai.nic.in; details here

ICAI CA May Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final May exam results today on July 6.

Students can access the results on official websites icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI May Results 2025: Here's how to download CA Results Check the ICAI result website or go to icai.nic.in/caresult 2. Tap on the links stating Final/Foundation/Inter Result May 2025

3. Mention your ICAI roll number and registration number

4. Enter CAPTCHA code as shown

5. Press on 'submit' and access your CA result

ICAI May Results 2025: What things should you keep ready to check scorecards? To check scorecards, candidates should keep registration number, date of birth, and captcha code ready.

ICAI May Results 2025: Passing number of students and percentage achieved In the CA Foundation May 2025 exam, a total of 108,187 candidates appeared for Group 1, out of which 15,332 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 14.17%. For Group 2, 80,368 candidates appeared, and 17,813 cleared the exam, marking a pass percentage of 22.16%. In the case of candidates who appeared for both groups, 48,261 students took the exam, and 6,781 passed, reflecting a pass percentage of 14.05%.

In the CA Intermediate May 2025 exam, in Group I, 97,034 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 14,232 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 14.67%. For Group II, 72,069 candidates took the exam, and 15,502 cleared it, yielding a pass percentage of 21.51%. Among those who appeared for both groups, 38,029 candidates attempted the exams, with 5,028 qualifying, reflecting a pass percentage of 13.22%.

In the CA Final May 2025 examination, 66,943 candidates appeared for Group 1, of which 14,979 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 22.38%. For Group 2, 46,173 candidates appeared, with 12,204 passing, reflecting a pass percentage of 26.43%. Among those who appeared for both groups, 29,286 candidates took the exam, and 5,490 passed, leading to a pass percentage of 18.75%.

A total of 14,247 candidates have qualified to become Chartered Accountants after CA Final Results are announced.

ICAI May Results 2025: Toppers in Intermediate CA exam AIR 1: Disha Ashish Gokhru, AIR 2: Devidan Yash Sandip, AIR 3: Yamish Jain and Nilesh Dangi

ICAI May Result 2025: Toppers in CA Final exam AIR 1: Rajan Kabra

AIR 2: Nishitha Bothra

AIR 3: Manav Rakesh Shah

ICAI May Results 2025: Marking scheme and passing percentage The ICAI CA Foundation exam is conducted for a total of 400 marks, while both the CA Intermediate and CA Final exams are each out of 600 marks. Each paper in these exams is worth 100 marks. To pass the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams, candidates must score a minimum of 40% in each individual paper and at least 50% overall.