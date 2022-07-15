ICAI CA Results 2022: Final May result out | Check details

ICAI CA Results 2022: Final May result out | Check details2 min read . 01:13 PM IST
CA Final exam was conducted from May 14 to 29, 2022 at various exam centres across the country
The ICAI CA Final May Result 2022 has been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Candidates can check the results on the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.
To check the result, candidates can simply visit the above link, click on ICAI CA Result 2022 link available on the home page, enter their login details and the result will be displayed on the screen. The candidates can then check the result and download the page. Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CA Final exam was conducted from May 14 to 29, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.
A total of 66575 candidates appeared for the Group 1 exam out of which 14643 candidates passed for Group 1. The overall pass percentage is 21.99%.
As many as 63253 candidates appeared for Group 2 out of which 13877 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 12.59%.
a total of 29348 candidates appeared for both the groups out of which 3965 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 12.59%.
Meet Anil Shah topped the examination followed by Akshat Goyal and Shrushti Keyurbhai Sanghavi.
Meanwhile, the ICAI has released the CA November exam 2022 schedule. The ICAI has released the exam dates for Inter and final course examinations.
Candidates can check the date sheet through the official website of the ICAI on icai.org. As per the ICAI's official website, the Intermediate course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 9, 2022, and Group 2 will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2022.
The final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022, and Group 2 will be conducted on November 10, 12, 14, and 16, 2022.
The international taxation- assessment test will be conducted on November 1 and 3, 2022 and the insurance and risk management technical examination for Modules 1 to 5 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022.
No examination is scheduled on 8th November 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday; being a compulsory (gazetted) central government holiday.
