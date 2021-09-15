The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday informed that the registration fee of CA course at all levels would be exempted for such students who have lost their any parent during Covid-19. Such students have to submit requisite documents while registering in the CA Course.

This scheme is applicable for the period 1st April 2020 to 31st March 2023, the institute said.

“The Competent Authority has decided that the registration fee of CA Course at all levels including ICITSS [consisting of Information Technology (IT) and Orientation Course (OC)] and AICITSS [consisting Advanced Information Technology (Advanced IT) and Management and Communication Skills (MCS) Course] would be exempted for such students who have lost their any parent during Covid-19 pandemic after submission of requisite documents while registering in the CA Course," the ICAI said in a statement.

Students have to fill the registration form at www.icai.org of their respective course and upload the requisite documents as stated in the prospectus/ registration form for registering in the particular course.

The candidates have to submit death certificate and identity proof of mother/father, as the case may be, duly attested by any one of (DCOs Heads/Regional Heads/Officer-in-charge of the Branch; Principal under whom such student is registered for Articleship; Central Council Member/Regional Council Member / Managing Committee Member of the Branch.)

No fees would be paid by such students at the time of provisional registration in the course in which they are applying. Further, while scrutinizing the application form, if it is found that student was not eligible for exemption of registration fee, the forms so submitted by the student will be rejected, the institute said.

As regards waiving of the ICITSS and AICITSS fees, if falls under the period as specified above, the student has to separately submit the death certificate and identity proof of mother/father.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.