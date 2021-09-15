ICAI exempts registration fees for CA students who lost parent due to Covid

“The Competent Authority has decided that the registration fee of CA Course at all levels including ICITSS [consisting of Information Technology (IT) and Orientation Course (OC)] and AICITSS [consisting Advanced Information Technology (Advanced IT) and Management and Communication Skills (MCS) Course] would be exempted for such students who have lost their any parent during Covid-19 pandemic after submission of requisite documents while registering in the CA Course," the ICAI said in a statement.