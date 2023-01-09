The Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination on 10 January. The organization conducted this exam in November 2022.
The candidates who appeared in the Final and Intermediate examinations of the CA can check their results on the official website of the ICAI which is icai.org and/or icai.nic.in.
“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," an official notification from the ICAI said.
The organization conducted the examination for CA Final candidates from 1 November to 16 November, while the candidates for the CA Intermediate appeared in exams from 2 November to 17 November.
Candidates who appeared in the CA Final or Intermediate examination can follow the following steps to check their results:
1. Go on the official website of the ICAI- icai.org and/or icai.nic.in.
2. Now, the links of the result of exams will be available on the home page or you can also check that on the result portal of the website.
3. After opening the result link, one has enter their login credentials provided by the ICAI.
4. Results will be displayed on the screen and you can take a print out of the result for future reference.
The ICAI functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The institute is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in the public interest.
