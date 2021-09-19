The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Intermediate July 2021 results on Sunday. Students can check their results on the ICAI's official website: icai.nic.in. Students can also check score on caresults.icai.org and Icai.nic.in. The ICAI conducted CA intermediate exam from July 6 to July 20.

Candidates, who wish to receive results via email, can register themselves at icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA intermediate result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Go to ICAI's official website

Step 2: Click on the "result portal" and select your course from the menu

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like roll number and PIN or registration number

Step 4: Enter the 'captcha code' and click on the 'Check result' tab

Step 5: The ICAI CA Inter result 2021 will be displayed on your screen

Meanwhile, the ICAI has started the registration process for the CA December 2021 exam. Candidates can submit their applications latest by September 30. Those who miss the last date can apply by October 3 by paying a late fee of ₹600. The ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, and final exam will be held from December 5 to December 20.

