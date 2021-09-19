1 min read.Updated: 19 Sep 2021, 11:52 AM ISTLivemint
ICAI July session results: Students can check their results on the ICAI's official website: icai.nic.in
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Intermediate July 2021 results on Sunday. Students can check their results on the ICAI's official website: icai.nic.in. Students can also check score on caresults.icai.org and Icai.nic.in. The ICAI conducted CA intermediate exam from July 6 to July 20.
Candidates, who wish to receive results via email, can register themselves at icaiexam.icai.org.
Meanwhile, the ICAI has started the registration process for the CA December 2021 exam. Candidates can submit their applications latest by September 30. Those who miss the last date can apply by October 3 by paying a late fee of ₹600. The ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, and final exam will be held from December 5 to December 20.
