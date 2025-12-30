Two audit standards, one decision: ICAI–NFRA divided over group audit rules

The revised framework, cleared by ICAI’s Council on 10 December, introduces additional safeguards and accountability provisions for lead auditors of business groups and auditors of subsidiaries, ICAI told Mint. However, the changes are unlikely to win NFRA’s backing, which has already approved its own, tougher version of the Standard on Auditing (SA) 600 and referred it to the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) for notification, said a person informed about the development.