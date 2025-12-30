NEW DELHI: Accounting rule-maker Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has approved a revised framework for audit of business groups, seeking to strengthen oversight of lead auditors without abandoning their reliance on auditors of group subsidiaries. The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), however, has already cleared a stricter alternative that makes the group auditor solely responsible for audit quality, pushing the final call to the government.
Two audit standards, one decision: ICAI–NFRA divided over group audit rules
SummaryICAI’s revised SA 600 tightens safeguards but allows lead auditors to rely on subsidiary auditors, while audit regulator NFRA wants the group auditor to be solely responsible for audit quality.
NEW DELHI: Accounting rule-maker Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has approved a revised framework for audit of business groups, seeking to strengthen oversight of lead auditors without abandoning their reliance on auditors of group subsidiaries. The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), however, has already cleared a stricter alternative that makes the group auditor solely responsible for audit quality, pushing the final call to the government.