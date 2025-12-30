Two audit standards, one decision: ICAI–NFRA divided over group audit rules

NEW DELHI : NEW DELHI: Accounting rule-maker Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has approved a revised framework for audit of business groups, seeking to strengthen oversight of lead auditors without abandoning their reliance on auditors of group subsidiaries. The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), however, has already cleared a stricter alternative that makes the group auditor solely responsible for audit quality, pushing the final call to the government.
The revised framework, cleared by ICAI’s Council on 10 December, introduces additional safeguards and accountability provisions for lead auditors of business groups and auditors of subsidiaries, ICAI told Mint. However, the changes are unlikely to win NFRA’s backing, which has already approved its own, tougher version of the Standard on Auditing (SA) 600 and referred it to the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) for notification, said a person informed about the development.
SA 600 in its current form allows the lead auditor to rely on the work of a subsidiary’s auditor, subject to safeguards. NFRA, however, is of the view that this model is weak in practical application due to excessive reliance on subsidiary auditors’ work without adequate supervision.
This reliance, where a major part of the information in consolidated financial statements comes from subsidiaries, has been the subject of multiple disciplinary orders by NFRA, which found that lead auditors did not follow the safeguards in SA 600 in letter and spirit.
NFRA’s revised standard seeks to make the lead auditor of the group unequivocally responsible and accountable for achieving quality of the audit assignment of the group and mandates the lead auditor’s involvement in the work of subsidiary auditors.
ICAI’s revised standard, by contrast, proposes additional safeguards while retaining the concept of reliance on the work of subsidiary auditors. These safeguards include flexibility for the lead auditor to review subsidiary auditors’ records, perform direct audit procedures, and issue a modified opinion if required.
While the revised framework reinforces the lead auditor’s responsibility for the entire group’s audit, it stops short of making the lead auditor solely responsible, as sought by NFRA based on its enforcement experience.
ICAI had last year urged NFRA to pause its revision of SA 600 to allow for a comprehensive review. In a statement to Mint, ICAI said its Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (AASB) undertook such a review with the goal of upgrading the standard and addressing regulatory concerns associated with the extant version.
“The revised standard enables the principal auditor, where necessary, to review component records, visit the component, perform direct audit procedures, and issue a modified opinion if required,” ICAI said.
The revision sought to address NFRA’s concerns and has taken a middle path, said a second person informed about the development, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. “The revised standard will be sent to NFRA and hope it will lead to the standard’s revision,” the person said. ICAI consults NFRA on framing standards.
AASB, at its meetings held on 4 and 8 December 2025, finalized the draft of SA 600 (Revised). The ICAI Council subsequently considered AASB’s recommendations on 10 December and approved the revised standard, the ICAI statement said.
“The Council noted that the revised draft standard represents a significant improvement over the existing version in terms of structure, clarity, and regulatory responsiveness,” ICAI said.
Queries emailed to NFRA seeking comment remained unanswered.
Where it stands
Keshav Sehgal, partner at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP, said the revised SA 600 developed by ICAI’s AASB aims to strengthen the quality of group audits by reinforcing the group auditor’s overall responsibility and improving oversight of component auditors.
“It provides greater clarity on roles, accountability, and information sharing, enabling more effective planning, supervision, and execution of group audits,” Sehgal said.
“At present, the revised standard is yet to be notified by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA), and two versions are in circulation—one issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and another recommended by the National Financial Reporting Authority. The final structure, applicability, and implementation timeline will be known once the government completes the notification process,” he added.
“Once notified and applied in practice, the revised SA 600 is expected to support more consistent, transparent, and higher-quality group audit outcomes, thereby strengthening regulatory confidence,” Sehgal said.
ICAI has said the revised SA 600 is written in clear, easily comprehensible language and is “better aligned to the Indian environment and regulatory expectations.”
“It provides a comprehensive, sequential, and structured articulation of the entire process governing the interaction between the principal auditor and the other auditor. It lays down a clear framework for reliance on the work of the other auditor and establishes accountability parameters for both the principal auditor and the other auditor,” ICAI stated.
The first person cited earlier said NFRA last year approved its revised version of SA 600 in line with international rules and has recommended it to the government for notification. “That position stands, irrespective of any further action on this from ICAI’s side,” the person said.
NFRA’s reasons for proposing changes included findings from its oversight and enforcement work, which indicated “fraud, negligence and audit failure emanating from a faulty application of SA 600 and a tendency on part of principal auditors to rationalize their actions under the existing provisions of SA 600,” the regulator had said in the minutes of meetings held last year. Of NFRA’s 11 members, eight supported the move, while three ICAI members dissented.
“Ultimately, framing accounting standards and guidance is ICAI’s forte. The Institute has to work on that,” said the second person cited earlier.