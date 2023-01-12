ICAI plans guidelines in bid to check gaps in audits

ICAI plans guidelines in bid to check gaps in audits1 min read . 12:39 AM IST
Accounting rule maker Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will soon issue fresh instructions to professionals to make tax audits more foolproof
Accounting rule maker Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon issue fresh instructions to professionals to make tax audits more foolproof.
First, the institute will come out with a specific guidance note on tax audits of charitable institutions at either the end of this month or early next month, followed by another guidance note on tax audits in general, incorporating changes in the reporting obligations and formats that could come up in the Union budget, said a person familiar with the development.
The guidance note on charitable institutions is significant given that the income tax department has been tightening the reporting obligations for these institutions that get tax exemptions.
The government does not want these structures to be used to abuse the tax exemptions given to genuine charitable organizations.
The income of trusts from property held for charitable or religious purposes and voluntary contributions received for these purposes are tax-exempt under the Income Tax Act, subject to riders.
As part of their tax returns, charitable institutions have to file their audited accounts.
If the trust’s total income is above the basic exemption limit, it requires a tax audit.
The guidance note will have dos and don’ts for auditors.
“The guidance note will incorporate suggestions from regulators and is not meant for chartered accountants alone. It is also relied upon by the income tax department," said the person quoted above.
A second guidance note on tax audits, in general, may come after the Union budget for FY24 so that auditors are kept updated about the expectations from lawmakers.
The tax department has, over the past few years, tightened the regulatory oversight of trusts that claim tax exemption.
Besides the tax audit report, these entities have to make detailed disclosures about their religious or charitable purpose, whether these have undergone any changes, sources of income and their use and whether the conditions for tax relief have been complied with or not.
Trusts also have to report details about their beneficial owners.
Detailed reporting will help tax officials make sure that only those entities that meet the conditions and have used funds for their specified objective get the tax exemption.
The focus of the tax authority, as well as the auditor, will be on the goals of the institution, its source of funds and their usage.
The tax department has, in the past few years, conducted searches in several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, investigating cases of alleged diversion of funds from educational institutes operated by trusts that enjoy tax exemption.
Tax audits help tax assessing officers satisfy themselves about the genuineness of the claim for exemption and ensure that the conditions have been met.