ICAI Result September 2026: Check direct link, merit list, pass percentage, step-by-step guide to download CA scorecard

The ICAI CA Inter September 2026 result was declared on the official results page of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday, October 22.

Students can get the direct link to download the CA scorecard and check the merit list, pass percentage, and AIR toppers list on this page. Also, learn about the marks verification process for the CA result.

Candidates who appeared for the CA Inter September session between September 4 and September 15, 2026, can now download their scorecard and check the merit list at the official result page of ICAI.

The ICAI also released the CA Inter Pass Percentage for September 2026 and the All India Rank.

You can check the ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result online through the official ICAI Result Portal or ICAI Exam Results.

Step-by-step guide to check and download scorecard online: • Go to the official website at caresults.icai.org.

• Click on the link for the CA Intermediate September 2026 Examination Result.

• Enter your Registration Number and Roll Number.

• Type the displayed CAPTCHA code (if prompted) and click Submit.

• View your scorecard, check your qualifying status, and download/print a copy for future reference

CA Inter Result 2026 on Email/SMS Candidates can also register to receive their ICAI CA Inter result 2026 via email by submitting an online request. To obtain CA Intermediate result 2026 via SMS, candidates must type the message 'CAIPCNEW' with the six-digit CA Intermediate registration number and send it to 58888.