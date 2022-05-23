ICAI vs CBIC: two officials suspended

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sitharaman held a meeting with a delegation from the ICAI led by the Institute's vice president Aniket Sunil Talati Saturday to discuss various issues, including ongoing investigations by CGST Gurugram into alleged role of their members in fraudulent GST refunds
NEW DELHI :Two officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) have been suspended in the controversy over the arrest of chartered accountants allegedly involved in fraudulent refund of Goods and Services Tax, CBIC said in a social media post on Monday.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with a delegation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) led by the Institute’s vice president Aniket Sunil Talati on Saturday to discuss various issues, including ongoing investigations by CGST Gurugram into alleged role of their members in fraudulent GST refunds, the tax authority said in a tweet.
“The representatives of the ICAI were informed of the suspension of a Deputy Commissioner of GST on Sunday and a superintendent on Saturday itself," said the tweet, adding that the minister was appreciative of the steps taken by the ICAI on engagement with stakeholders.
ICAI had in a statement on Saturday expressed “strong resentment" in the way some investigating officers allegedly treated chartered accountants and resorted to arrests. Chartered accountants protested last week in Gurugram in the case of arrest of two CAs in an alleged GST dispute. Their protest was about the way they were arrested and treated.
The ICAI representatives informed the minister that they will continue to use recently-enacted Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries Amendment) Act of 2022 for the inculcation of professional discipline and integrity among its members. CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri was also present during the meeting, the tweet said.
The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Act of 2022 tightens the disciplinary mechanism and streamline the functioning of the three professions and their self-regulators—the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
