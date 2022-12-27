ICAR-NIHSAD transfers vaccine tech for H9N2 avian influenza virus to biopharma firms1 min read . 10:58 PM IST
- The vaccine will contribute significantly to increasing the income of poultry farmers by reducing the economic loss due to the disease
Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) has transferred the first indigenous vaccine technology for the H9N2 avian influenza virus in chickens to to four private companies, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said on Tuesday.
‘Inactivated low pathogenic avian influenza (H9N2) vaccine for chickens’, developed by the scientists of ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal was transferred to Globion India Pvt. Ltd., Secunderabad, Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd., Pune, Indovax Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon and Hester Biosciences Ltd., Ahmedabad today, facilitated by Agrinnovate India Ltd. (AgIn) at NASC, New Delhi,“ the ministry said in a statement.
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Himanshu Pathak, ICAR-NIHSAD Director Aniket Sanyal, AgIn Chairman B.N. Tripathi, DDG (Animal Science) Praveen Malik and Agrinnovate India CEO Praveen Malik were among other senior officials present at the event.
“The vaccine will meet the standard of the market both in India and abroad. The vaccine will contribute significantly to increasing the income of poultry farmers by reducing the economic loss due to the disease," said BN Tripathi, Deputy Director General (Animal Science) at ICAR.
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Himanshu Pathak appreciated the sincere efforts of the ICAR-NIHSAD scientists in development of the first indigenous vaccine for H9N2 virus and commended the Agrinnovate India limited (AgIn) for the efforts in the transfer of the technology to industry. The technology transfer was facilitated by Agrinnovate India (AgIn) in the national capital.
