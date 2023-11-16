Flight tickets from Delhi to Ahmedabad during the World Cup 2023 final week are now costing over ₹15,000, a 200% to 300% surge in price

After a spectacular victory of India against New Zealand, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the final match of the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

With a large number of cricket aficionados planning to cheer for India at the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad, there has been a phenomenal rise in hotel rates and travel tickets to the city for the next two days.

As we are days away from the final, average cost of a basi hotel room may cost around ₹10,000 for one night. To spend one night at a four and five star hotel can cost a whopping ₹1 lakh in Ahmedabad, reported Moneycontrol.

Ever since the announcement of the match, there has been a sudden surge in the price of accommodations in the city. Moreover, the price of flight tickets to Ahmedabad also increased by more than 100 times for the dates near to World Cup final.

Even before India could secure its seat in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, it became a challenging task for Indians to secure their seats in the match nearly a month ago. Within October, the ticket prices for hotels increased from ₹24,000 per night to an exorbitant ₹2,15,000 per night, reported Moneycontrol.

To book a nominal hotel room in Ahmedabad, a person might have to pay around ₹10,000 for one night. However, for four and five-star accommodation, people have to shed ₹1 lakh for one night in the city, reported MC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A rise in prices of hotels and flood prices was seen also during the India and Pakistan match in Ahmedabad. At that time, hotels and ticket prices soared significantly.

There has been a massive increase in hotel rates at hotel booking platforms like Booking.com, MakeMyTrip, and Agoda.

