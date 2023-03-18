ICC issues arrest warrant against Putin - Will it affect Ukraine-Russia war?1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 08:16 PM IST
The warrant obligates all 123 member nations to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on their territory. It is however unlikely to have any direct bearing on the ongoing war with Ukraine - apart from further straining Russia's diplomatic ties.
A recently issued arrest warrant appears to have made little difference in Russian President Vladimir Putin's routine or the ongoing war with Ukraine. The embattled politician travelled to Crimea on Saturday Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula’s annexation from the other country. The development came even as Kyiv's western allies hailed the largely symbolic arrest warrant and Moscow insisted that the the court has “no meaning" in Russia.