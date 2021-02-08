ICC signs edtech platform Byju's as global partner until 2023

The International Cricket Council ( ICC ) on Monday announced that it has brought Bengaluru-based education and learning app Byju's, which is owned by Think and Learn Private Limited, as global partner for three years starting 2021.

The agreement will see Byju's partnering all ICC events over the three year period, including the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India, and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. As a global partner, the firm will have extensive in-venue, broadcast, and digital rights across all ICC events.

Manu Sawhney chief executive, ICC said, "Byju's has been an ardent supporter of cricket in India and we are glad to be partnering with a strong, young, and dynamic Indian brand that has been inspiring millions of students to dream big. We look forward to the successful convergence of education and sports and hope to reach the hearts and minds of millions of young cricketing enthusiasts through this partnership."

Byju's will work closely with the ICC to deepen engagement with fans through the creation of innovative campaigns.

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju's said, “We are excited to partner with ICC in championing world cricket. Sports is a big part of life for most Indians and cricket, in particular, holds a very special place in our hearts. It is a matter of pride for us as an Indian company to represent our nation on a global platform like this. Just as cricket inspires billions across the world, we too as a learning company hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life."

In 2019, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) brought Byju's as the official Team India sponsor replacing Chinese smartphone maker Oppo India. The deal period which began from 5 September, 2019 will last until 31 March, 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via