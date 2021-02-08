Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ICC signs edtech platform Byju's as global partner until 2023
International Cricket Council

ICC signs edtech platform Byju's as global partner until 2023

2 min read . 09:35 PM IST Saumya Tewari

The agreement will see Byju's partnering all ICC events over the three year period, including the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India, and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that it has brought Bengaluru-based education and learning app Byju's, which is owned by Think and Learn Private Limited, as global partner for three years starting 2021.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that it has brought Bengaluru-based education and learning app Byju's, which is owned by Think and Learn Private Limited, as global partner for three years starting 2021.

The agreement will see Byju's partnering all ICC events over the three year period, including the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India, and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. As a global partner, the firm will have extensive in-venue, broadcast, and digital rights across all ICC events.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In Dubai's covid-19 vaccine scramble, Sikhs serve doses to all

2 min read . 09:55 PM IST

Civil service exam: SC asks Centre to consider if one-time relaxation can be given on age limit

4 min read . 09:53 PM IST

Scientists warn over misuse of climate models in financial markets

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST

New coronavirus strain discovered in Argentina, says report

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST

The agreement will see Byju's partnering all ICC events over the three year period, including the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India, and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. As a global partner, the firm will have extensive in-venue, broadcast, and digital rights across all ICC events.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In Dubai's covid-19 vaccine scramble, Sikhs serve doses to all

2 min read . 09:55 PM IST

Civil service exam: SC asks Centre to consider if one-time relaxation can be given on age limit

4 min read . 09:53 PM IST

Scientists warn over misuse of climate models in financial markets

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST

New coronavirus strain discovered in Argentina, says report

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Manu Sawhney chief executive, ICC said, "Byju's has been an ardent supporter of cricket in India and we are glad to be partnering with a strong, young, and dynamic Indian brand that has been inspiring millions of students to dream big. We look forward to the successful convergence of education and sports and hope to reach the hearts and minds of millions of young cricketing enthusiasts through this partnership."

Byju's will work closely with the ICC to deepen engagement with fans through the creation of innovative campaigns.

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju's said, “We are excited to partner with ICC in championing world cricket. Sports is a big part of life for most Indians and cricket, in particular, holds a very special place in our hearts. It is a matter of pride for us as an Indian company to represent our nation on a global platform like this. Just as cricket inspires billions across the world, we too as a learning company hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life."

In 2019, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) brought Byju's as the official Team India sponsor replacing Chinese smartphone maker Oppo India. The deal period which began from 5 September, 2019 will last until 31 March, 2022.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.