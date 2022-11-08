On the form of individual players in the Indian team, de Villiers said, "Everyone is playing well. Suryakumar looks in good form, Virat looks in good form. Rohit has not had his best run, but he will come to the party when it matters the most. He is a fantastic player. The whole batting line-up and team are talented. I am looking forward to them having a good game against England, which is their biggest test. If they win the semifinals, they will lift the trophy."