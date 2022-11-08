ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final: India likely to win the tournament, says former SA cricketer1 min read . 07:30 PM IST
India will play against England in the second semis in Adelaide on Thursday.
India will play against England in the second semis in Adelaide on Thursday.
India is likely to play New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 finals and lift the trophy for the second time, former South African batter AB de Villiers has opined.
India is likely to play New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 finals and lift the trophy for the second time, former South African batter AB de Villiers has opined.
"India and New Zealand will play the final and I think India will win," said de Villiers to ANI. The former international batter was at the launch event of the first edition of The Last Man Stands (LMS) India Super League 2023, the world's largest amateur T20 cricket league in India.
"India and New Zealand will play the final and I think India will win," said de Villiers to ANI. The former international batter was at the launch event of the first edition of The Last Man Stands (LMS) India Super League 2023, the world's largest amateur T20 cricket league in India.
The first semifinal of the tournament between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place on Wednesday at Sydney. Meanwhile, India will play against England in the second semis in Adelaide on Thursday.
The first semifinal of the tournament between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place on Wednesday at Sydney. Meanwhile, India will play against England in the second semis in Adelaide on Thursday.
India does not really have a good history with New Zealand at the ICC events. Recently, they lost to the Kiwis in a must-win match in the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. They also lost the ICC World Test Championship final to New Zealand and the 2019 50-over World Cup semifinal to the Kiwis.
India does not really have a good history with New Zealand at the ICC events. Recently, they lost to the Kiwis in a must-win match in the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. They also lost the ICC World Test Championship final to New Zealand and the 2019 50-over World Cup semifinal to the Kiwis.
On the form of individual players in the Indian team, de Villiers said, "Everyone is playing well. Suryakumar looks in good form, Virat looks in good form. Rohit has not had his best run, but he will come to the party when it matters the most. He is a fantastic player. The whole batting line-up and team are talented. I am looking forward to them having a good game against England, which is their biggest test. If they win the semifinals, they will lift the trophy."
On the form of individual players in the Indian team, de Villiers said, "Everyone is playing well. Suryakumar looks in good form, Virat looks in good form. Rohit has not had his best run, but he will come to the party when it matters the most. He is a fantastic player. The whole batting line-up and team are talented. I am looking forward to them having a good game against England, which is their biggest test. If they win the semifinals, they will lift the trophy."
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)