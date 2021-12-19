Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 squad announced. Details here

1 min read . 07:04 PM IST Livemint

  • The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches

The BCCI on Sunday announced India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from 14th January to 5th February 2022 across four host countries. 

The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches.

India are the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

