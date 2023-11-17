Amid all the preparations going on for the upcoming final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Australia on Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements.

The state CM took the meeting, on Friday, to review the security, cleanliness, and traffic management-related arrangements. The much-awaited final match will also be joined by the top leaders of both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, as per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. CM Patel reviewed the security arrangements for the same.

"The fire department has been deployed at the hotels where the cricket teams of India and Australia are staying. Additionally, 2-minute firefighters, three water bowsers, and six small vehicle-cutting rescue tools have been deployed in the stadium. Following protocol, a separate fire department team will be assigned to all VVIPs," Jayesh Khadiya, Chief Fire Officer of the Ahmedabad Fire Department told ANI.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final will be held between India and Australia on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

