Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ICC World Cup 2023: Gujarat CM chairs meeting to review security arrangements as PM Modi to attend the final match

ICC World Cup 2023: Gujarat CM chairs meeting to review security arrangements as PM Modi to attend the final match

Livemint

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup final match on Sunday in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting on Friday and reviewed security, cleanliness, and traffic management-related arrangements

India Vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Gujarat Chief Minister took a high-level meeting to review security measures ahead of ICC world cup final

Amid all the preparations going on for the upcoming final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Australia on Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements.

The state CM took the meeting, on Friday, to review the security, cleanliness, and traffic management-related arrangements. The much-awaited final match will also be joined by the top leaders of both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, as per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. CM Patel reviewed the security arrangements for the same.

"The fire department has been deployed at the hotels where the cricket teams of India and Australia are staying. Additionally, 2-minute firefighters, three water bowsers, and six small vehicle-cutting rescue tools have been deployed in the stadium. Following protocol, a separate fire department team will be assigned to all VVIPs," Jayesh Khadiya, Chief Fire Officer of the Ahmedabad Fire Department told ANI.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final will be held between India and Australia on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.