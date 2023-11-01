ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI secretary Jay Shah states that there will be no fireworks display in Mumbai to address pollution concerns

Due to worsening air quality in Delhi and Mumbai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned firecrackers during the remaining World Cup matches in the two megacities.

“BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won’t be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront."

He further stated that BCCI acknowledged the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

"The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi. While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders," he concluded.

India is scheduled to play its next match against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi has only one match left to host, the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game on November 6, while Mumbai is scheduled to host two more league games, on November 2 and November 7, and the semifinal on November 15.

India stand at the top of the table in the ICC World Cup having won all six matches played so far. South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia follow. Defending Champions England are at the bottom of the table.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the "deteriorating" air quality index in Mumbai while taking suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the issue.

Delhi AQI on November 1 Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with an air quality index (AQI) of 372. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in many parts of Delhi such as Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Rohini has entered the "severe" category.

The pollution situation has been alarming in Mumbai also.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

-With agency inputs

