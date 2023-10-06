ICC World Cup 2023: Delhi Metro adds trains, extends timings for match days
Delhi Metro to run 24 extra trips and extend last train timings on all lines for World Cup match days.
The Delhi Metro has added extra routes and extended train timings ahead of the ICC Cricket World cup. Five matches will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi over the next four weeks. The venue is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line – Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).