ICC World Cup 2023: Delhi Metro adds trains, extends timings for match days

The Delhi Metro has added extra routes and extended train timings ahead of the ICC Cricket World cup. Five matches will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi over the next four weeks. The venue is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line – Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).

“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at the nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 24) by extending its last train timings by about 30 minutes on all Lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro," read an official notice.

Commuters leaving the Ferozeshah Kotla grounds have also been adviced to use certain interchange stations from Delhi Gate Metro station (Line-6) to reach their final destinations.

Meanwhile the DMRC said on Thursday that commuters would now be able to travel on all corridors of the rapid transit system – including the Gurugram Rapid Metro – using a WhatsApp-based ticketing service.

Passengers can now simply send a message with the text 'Hi' to 91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan the provided QR code to effortlessly purchase metro tickets using their smartphones across the whole network. The WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi.

"The service now extends its reach across the entire DMRC network covering all stations, including Gurugram Rapid Metro corridor. With the introduction of this WhatsApp-based ticketing system, metro travellers now have the convenience of purchasing tickets with just a single click, from the comfort of their homes or workplaces," the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

