‘Extremely disappointed,’ says Pakistan due to delay in Indian visa for Pakistani fans, journalists amid ICC World Cup
Amid the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in India, Pakistani cricket fans and sports journalists are facing delay in the issuance of their visa to travel to India.
Amid the ongoing ICC cricket World Cup in India, many Pakistani fans and journalists are facing issues in getting Indian visa. Addressing the problem, Pakistan Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Oazi was requested to discuss the issue with the Indian Home Ministry and Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, said Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement.