Khalistani leader Pannun threatens to disrupt ICC World Cup final, Gujarat Police on alert: Report
Pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened to disrupt the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19. According to a report, the security has been beefed up at Ahmedabad, Delhi and Amritsar airports.
Pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has reportedly released another video and this time, he has threatened to 'shut down' the ICC World Cup final happening in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.
