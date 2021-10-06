GST: Ice creams sold at parlours taxable at 18%

The finance ministry said that ice cream parlours that sell already manufactured ice cream do not have a character of a restaurant. They do not engage in any form of cooking at any stage, whereas, restaurant service involves the aspect of cooking during the course of providing service. “It is clarified that where ice cream parlours sell already manufactured ice- cream and do not cook/prepare ice-cream for consumption like a restaurant, it is supply of ice cream as goods and not as a service, even if the supply has certain ingredients of service. Accordingly, it is clarified that ice cream sold by a parlor or any similar outlet would attract GST at the rate of 18%," the ministry said. Food sold at restaurants are taxed at 5% without input tax credit.

