In an ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh, organised by North-West Frontier ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), more than 100 climbers took part. The event was held for the first time. Sharing the photos of the event on Sunday on Twitter, ITBP said “glimpses of the ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh." The lieutenant governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur attended the opening ceremony on Saturday.

Ladakh:

Watch the glimpses of the Ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh organised for the 1st time in the Country by North West Frontier ITBP, Leh. More than 100 climbers are taking part.#Himveers@nwftr_itbp pic.twitter.com/KeOCtkBrfD — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 27, 2022

In an over 2 minute video, lieutenant governor, who addresses the event, lauds the initiative and congratulated the organisers for hosting such it. Speaking about ITBP, Mathur said, “It was established in 1962, and since then force has constantly guarded the country's borders."

The video also shows glimpses of climbers scaling ice wall, digging away with their ice axes and reaching the top.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.