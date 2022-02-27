Ice wall climbing in Ladakh: ITBP shares ‘glimpses’. Watch video

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In an ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh, organised by North-West Frontier ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), more than 100 climbers took part. The event was held for the first time. Sharing the photos of the event on Sunday on Twitter, ITBP said “glimpses of the ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh." The lieutenant governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur attended the opening ceremony on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh, organised by North-West Frontier ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), more than 100 climbers took part. The event was held for the first time. Sharing the photos of the event on Sunday on Twitter, ITBP said “glimpses of the ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh." The lieutenant governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur attended the opening ceremony on Saturday.

In an over 2 minute video, lieutenant governor, who addresses the event, lauds the initiative and congratulated the organisers for hosting such it. Speaking about ITBP, Mathur said, “It was established in 1962, and since then force has constantly guarded the country's borders." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In an over 2 minute video, lieutenant governor, who addresses the event, lauds the initiative and congratulated the organisers for hosting such it. Speaking about ITBP, Mathur said, “It was established in 1962, and since then force has constantly guarded the country's borders."

The video also shows glimpses of climbers scaling ice wall, digging away with their ice axes and reaching the top. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video also shows glimpses of climbers scaling ice wall, digging away with their ice axes and reaching the top. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}