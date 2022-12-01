ICG's Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III squadron commissioned in Chennai

In a major boost to further strengthening the Coast Guard Region East, 840 Sqn (CG), an Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-III squadron, was commissioned by DG VS Pathania at ICG Air Station, Chennai. The commissioning of 840 Sqn (CG) is indicative of the leap towards self-reliance in the field of helicopter manufacturing, in line with the government's vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. It will provide a major fillip to the abilities of Indian Coast Guard in the security sensitive waters off Tamil Nadu and Andhra region.

