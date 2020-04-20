NEW DELHI : ICICI Bank could see a rise in its non-performing assets with Singapore-based oil trading major Hin Leong Trading filing for bankruptcy.

According to the oil trading company's filing, ICICI Bank has an exposure of $100 million, out of its total dues of $3.64 billion, to the secured lenders.

Out of its total exposure to Hin Leong Trading, $75 million is secured over inventory, as per the inventory.

The top lenders to the company include HSBC, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and DBS Bank, with exposure of $598 million, $299 million and $288 million respectively.

As of the quarter ended December 2019, ICICI Bank's net non-performing assets (NPA) stood at ₹10,388.50 crore and the gross NPA was ₹43,453.86 crore.

The bank did not reply to a detailed questionnaire mailed to it.

The fall of the oil trading major comes at a time when oil prices are at multi-year low due to the fall in demand and high supplies amid the coronavirus crisis. This poses a challenge to the bank even if it decides to recover 75% of its dues through oil inventory.

Selling oil, when WTI prices have dropped over 37% in a single day to $11 a barrel and Brent just a fair better at around $26 a barrel, would be disastrous as it would mean huge inventory losses for the stock holder.

The concerns have grown for the lenders with reports suggesting that the founder and director of the company had directed the firm not to disclose losses of $800 million over several years. The founder had confessed to this in a court filing, report said.

Following the reports of non-disclosure of losses, shares of ICICI Bank plunged. On the BSE, the bank's shares closed at ₹361.50 per share, lower by ₹14.45 or 3.84% from its previous close.

