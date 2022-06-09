ICICI Bank hikes MCLR: How does it compare with other private banks?

By commenting on the repo rate hike Mr. Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman & MD, Shriram Transport Finance has said “The RBI, largely on expected lines, hiked the repo rate by 50 bps with the MPC focussing on ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to ensure inflation remains around the medium-term inflation target, while supporting growth. As the inflationary expectations have been rising, the RBI hiked the FY23 inflation forecast to 6.7%, but retained the FY23 GDP forecast at 7.2%. The rise in inflation is largely attributable to global crude oil prices and the geo-political environment. The RBI has been taking measures to tame excess system liquidity while the Government is managing inflation by reducing tax on petroleum products and restricting exports of essential commodities. We believe the regulator may not hikes rates very aggressively hereon, and will continue to monitor the evolving growth-inflation dynamics. While surplus system liquidity has come down, the RBI has said they will ensure adequate system liquidity for productive purposes. As a result, we do expect borrowing cost to go up gradually. It was heartening to see that RBI expects a pick-up in investment activity and an improvement in both urban and rural demand conditions. There continue to be some challenges, but we do expect to see a pick- up in new vehicle sales as investment activity and government capex spend in the economy while used vehicle demand continue to be robust."