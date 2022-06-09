ICICI Bank home loan EMIs to increase as the bank hikes EBLR by 50 bps

In response to the RBI Monetary Policy Meeting on Wednesday, where the governor, Shaktikanta Das, announced a repo rate rise of 50 basis points, Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance, stated that "In the light of the uncertainty of persisting geopolitical tensions, concerns over rising global inflation and escalation in global crude oil prices and other commodities, we had expected the RBI to hike interest rates in consonance with the recent off-cycle policy meeting. The RBI has further hiked the repo rate by 50bps to 4.9% and will be focused on 'withdrawal of accommodation' to ensure inflation remains within target going forward while supporting growth. RBI further retained its FY23 GDP forecast at 7.2% on the back of recovery in urban demand and improving rural demand conditions along with expectations of normal monsoon. The push from the government on capex and increase in capacity utilization is likely to bolster well domestic economic activity. The RBI has also reiterated that they will ensure adequate liquidity in the banking system for productive purposes of the economy. We are optimistic that with pick up in both urban and rural demand, there will be a pick-up in demand for gold loans in the industry in the upcoming quarters."

