MUMBAI: ICICI Bank’s first quarter performance showed all the signs of the effect of the pandemic. The lender’s net profit missed street estimates, its fee income growth came under pressure and loan book shrank on a sequential basis.

The management’s commentary was as cautious as it can be. The lender refrained from giving any guidance in the coming quarters.

But perhaps what may bother investors most is that compared with peers, ICICI Bank’s moratorium level is still high at 17.5%. The loan book under moratorium now is far lower than the 30% reported as of April. Even so, the lender’s peers such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have reported moratorium levels in single digit.





The key question now is whether these moratorium levels spell a sharp jump in delinquencies once the period concludes in August. The bank admits there is significant risks ahead but has refrained from giving anymore clarity.

As a relief, its bad loan ratios declined to an eight-quarter low of 5.5% for the June quarter. While these ratios may worsen for sure, what this shows is that the lender is starting with less stress. Also, the bank is beefing up its provisions in a big way. This is a key metric that analysts have pointed out as a comfort factor for investors.

The lender set aside ₹7,593 crore provisions during the quarter, of which ₹5,550 crore was specific towards covid-19 risks. In the March quarter, the bank had set aside ₹2,725 crore towards pandemic related risks. Clearly, the bank expects significant impact on asset quality ahead and has used its profits to build a big buffer.

Analysts at Jeferries India Pvt Ltd point out that a big moratorium vis-a-vis peers may not mean a surge in bad loans. “We believe ICICI's higher moratoriums reflect higher levels in corporate loans (BB-below book is 2-3% of loans) and housing loans (22%) where more borrowers are seeking moratorium to preserve cash," a note from the brokerage said.

In a call with analysts, ICICI Bank management has said that 97% of its unsecured loan customers have gotten salary credits. The bank believes that the moratorium levels reflect the preference to conserve cash by customers rather than stress. While this is an argument given by most banks, the level of provisioning shows banks are not leaving anything to chance. Ergo, for ICICI Bank, a slippage ratio of sub-1% did not stop it from setting aside a large amount towards provisions. The lender has used the one-time gain of ₹3036 crore from stake sale in insurance subsidiaries largely towards provisioning.

Just like its peers, the second quarter would be a deciding one for ICICI Bank. Until then, investors may not warm up to it or banks in general.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via