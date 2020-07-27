ICICI Bank is stronger than before but moratorium should worry

In a call with analysts, ICICI Bank management has said that 97% of its unsecured loan customers have gotten salary credits. The bank believes that the moratorium levels reflect the preference to conserve cash by customers rather than stress. While this is an argument given by most banks, the level of provisioning shows banks are not leaving anything to chance. Ergo, for ICICI Bank, a slippage ratio of sub-1% did not stop it from setting aside a large amount towards provisions. The lender has used the one-time gain of ₹3036 crore from stake sale in insurance subsidiaries largely towards provisioning.