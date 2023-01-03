The Bombay High Court will on Friday, 6 January, hear the matter of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband and MD Deepak Kochhar's plea challenging their arrest and seeking interim relief.
The Bombay High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a reply on their application before 6 January.
On 27 December, Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar had approached the Bombay High Court calling the arrest of the duo by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ‘illegal’.
A special CBI court had on 29 December 2022, sent the former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till 10 January in connection with a loan fraud case.
The Kochhars were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)on 23 December, 2022. Dhoot was arrested on Monday, 26 December.
The court has also permitted the trio to have home-cooked food and medicines.
The CBI had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in its FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The CBI has alleged that ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of ₹3,250 crore to companies of the Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.
According to the CBI, a sanctioning committee headed by Chanda Kochhar in 2009 approved a term loan of ₹300 crore to VIEL in contravention of the rules and policies of the bank by abusing her official position as a public servant. The day after the loan was disbursed, Dhoot transferred ₹64 crore to NRL from VIEL through SEPL.
