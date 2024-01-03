ICICI Bank loan fraud case: SC adjourns CBI plea against bail to Chanda Kochhar, husband; next hearing on Jan 12
The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the CBI's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a loan fraud case. The apex court will now hear the plea on January 12.