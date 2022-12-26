ICICI Bank loan fraud case: Why has the CBI arrested Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot?2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 01:01 PM IST
- The CBI on Monday arrested Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection with the ICICI Bank loan fraud case
The investigating agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection with the ICICI Bank loan fraud case. His arrest comes three days after former CEO and MD of the ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were taken into custody by the CBI on Friday in connection with the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case, as per reports.