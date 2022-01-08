ICICI Bank has revised charges for credit cards effective from February 10. Now, for all cash advance, the bank will charge transaction fee on all cards of 2.50%, subject to minimum of ₹500. The lender has also fixed charge of 2% of total amount due (minimum ₹500) for return of cheque and auto-debit.

The bank has also revised late fee charges for all cards excluding Emerald.

Now, if a due amount is less than ₹100, there will be no late fee. ₹100 will be charged for due amount between ₹100- ₹500, ₹500 for due amount of ₹501- ₹5000; ₹750 for due upto ₹10,000; ₹900 for upto ₹25000; ₹1000 for up to ₹50,000 and ₹1200 for due up to ₹50000.

In addition, ₹50 plus GST will be debited from customer's saving bank account.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.