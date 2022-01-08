Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ICICI Bank revises fees on credit cards; to charge up to Rs1,200 on late payment

ICICI Bank revises fees on credit cards; to charge up to Rs1,200 on late payment

ICICI Bank charges for credit card 
1 min read . 08:11 PM IST Livemint

  • The bank has also revised late fee charges for all cards excluding Emerald

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

ICICI Bank has revised charges for credit cards effective from February 10. Now, for all cash advance, the bank will charge transaction fee on all cards of 2.50%, subject to minimum of 500. The lender has also fixed charge of 2% of total amount due (minimum 500) for return of cheque and auto-debit.

ICICI Bank has revised charges for credit cards effective from February 10. Now, for all cash advance, the bank will charge transaction fee on all cards of 2.50%, subject to minimum of 500. The lender has also fixed charge of 2% of total amount due (minimum 500) for return of cheque and auto-debit.

The bank has also revised late fee charges for all cards excluding Emerald.

The bank has also revised late fee charges for all cards excluding Emerald.

Now, if a due amount is less than 100, there will be no late fee. 100 will be charged for due amount between 100- 500, 500 for due amount of 501- 5000; 750 for due upto 10,000; 900 for upto 25000; 1000 for up to 50,000 and 1200 for due up to 50000.

Now, if a due amount is less than 100, there will be no late fee. 100 will be charged for due amount between 100- 500, 500 for due amount of 501- 5000; 750 for due upto 10,000; 900 for upto 25000; 1000 for up to 50,000 and 1200 for due up to 50000.

In addition, 50 plus GST will be debited from customer's saving bank account.

In addition, 50 plus GST will be debited from customer's saving bank account.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!