ICICI Bank revises fees on credit cards; to charge up to Rs1,200 on late payment
- The bank has also revised late fee charges for all cards excluding Emerald
ICICI Bank has revised charges for credit cards effective from February 10. Now, for all cash advance, the bank will charge transaction fee on all cards of 2.50%, subject to minimum of ₹500. The lender has also fixed charge of 2% of total amount due (minimum ₹500) for return of cheque and auto-debit.
The bank has also revised late fee charges for all cards excluding Emerald.
Now, if a due amount is less than ₹100, there will be no late fee. ₹100 will be charged for due amount between ₹100- ₹500, ₹500 for due amount of ₹501- ₹5000; ₹750 for due upto ₹10,000; ₹900 for upto ₹25000; ₹1000 for up to ₹50,000 and ₹1200 for due up to ₹50000.
In addition, ₹50 plus GST will be debited from customer's saving bank account.
