OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ICICI Bank's net banking down for some users
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank's net banking down for some users

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 10:36 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • Several customers took to Twitter, saying they were unable to access internet banking
  • The bank, however, responded claiming that the service was working fine

ICICI Bank's net banking services seem to have been hit as customers on Monday complained that the page was not responding.

Several customers took to the microblogging site Twitter, saying they were unable to access internet banking.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

‘India must develop own standards for quality measurement’: PM Modi

2 min read . 11:15 PM IST
Health workers prepare for the dry run of the Covid-19 vaccine at a healthcare center in Delhi.

States begin preparation for mega Covid-19 vaccination drive. Take a look

3 min read . 11:13 PM IST
A visitor receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

No data to support delayed Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: BioNTech

1 min read . 11:00 PM IST
he Wall Street sign at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Global financial centres may be losing their grip

2 min read . 10:54 PM IST


However, responding to one of the customers who complained of facing issues while trying to access the net banking, ICICI Bank claimed that the service was working fine.

"Hi, our internet banking is working fine. Please check and let us know in case you are still facing any issue," the private lending bank said.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank saw maximum rise in market valuation last week with an addition of 20,272.71 crore to take its valuation 3,46,497.75 crore.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout